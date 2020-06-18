PM Modi reviews situation of Baghjan Oil Well Blow out & fire 

The Review Meeting was attended, amongst others by Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan, Chief Minister, Assam Sarbananda Sonowal, other Union Ministers and senior officers of Government of India.

Uncontrolled gas started leaking from this well on 27th May, 2020. Thereafter while preparation was going on to control the leak, the well caught fire on 9th June, 2020.

The families living in the surrounding areas have been shifted and relief camps set up by the State Government in collaboration with OIL India Ltd. Approximately, 9,000 persons are living in these relief camps.

As an immediate relief measure, Rs. 30,000 each has been sanctioned for 1610 families identified by District Administration.

Prime Minister assured the people of Assam through Chief Minister Assam that Government of India is fully committed to providing support and relief & rehabilitation to the affected families and is standing with the

State Government in this difficult time due to the unfortunate incident that has taken place.

He also directed the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry that this incident should be studied and documented so that learnings become useful in future.

Further capacities and expertise should be developed within our own organizations to avoid such mishaps in future and deal with such calamities in case they occur.

During the Review Meeting it was informed that the Detailed Plan has been drawn with the help of Indian and foreign experts to control the flow of gas from the well and to cap it.

The Plan is being executed as per the prepared schedule and it is proposed to cap the well on 7th July, 2020 after taking all necessary safety precautions.

