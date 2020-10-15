PM Modi reviews research & vaccine deployment ecosystem against COVID-19 | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

PM Modi appreciated the efforts made by Indian vaccine developers and manufacturers to rise to the COVID-19 challenge and committed to continue government facilitation and support for all such efforts.The Prime Minister directed that both sero-surveys and testing must be scaled up.

He said that the facility to get tested regularly, speedily and inexpensively must be available to all at the earliest. He took stock of Health Ministry’s comprehensive distribution and delivery mechanism for vaccines.

It includes mechanisms for adequate procurement and technologies for bulk-stockpiling, filling vials for distribution and ensuring effective delivery. PM Modi also underscored the need for continuous and rigorous scientific testing and validation of traditional medicine treatments.

He appreciated the efforts of Ministry of AYUSH for conducting evidence based research and providing reliable solution in this difficult time. The Prime Minister reiterated the country’s resolve to provide cost effective, easily available and scalable solutions for testing, vaccine and medication, not only for India but for the entire world.

He called for continued vigilance and high state of preparedness against the pandemic. The meeting was attended by Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Member (Health) in NITI Aayog Dr V K Paul, Principal Scientific Advisor Prof K Vijayraghavan, senior scientists and other officials.