PM Modi reviews COVID-19 situation in country

The meeting reviewed the national level status and preparation in the context of the pandemic.



It took stock of situation in different states and union territories including Delhi. The meeting was attended by the Home Minister, Health Minister, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Cabinet Secretary, Health Secretary, DG ICMR and other officials of the Empowered Groups.



Dr. Vinod Paul, NITI Aayog member and Convenor of the Empowered Group of Medical Emergency Management Plan, made a detailed presentation on the current status and likely scenario of Covid-19 cases in the medium term.

The members noted that two-thirds of the total cases in the country are in 5 states. In view of the challenges being faced by the large cities, it was discussed to augment testing as well as the number of beds and services to effectively handle the peak surge of daily cases.

The Prime Minister took cognizance of the recommendations of the Empowered Group on city and district-wise requirements of hospital and isolation beds.

He instructed Health Ministry officials to undertake emergency planning in consultation with the States and UTs. Mr Modi advised the Health Ministry to ensure suitable preparations in view of the start of the Monsoon season.

The present and emerging scenario of the Covid 19 disease in the capital was discussed and the projections for next 2 months was deliberated.

Prime Minister suggested that the Home Minister and Health Minister should convene an emergency meeting with Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor and Chief Minister in presence of senior officials of both the Union and State government, along with officials of Municipal Corporations of Delhi, to plan a coordinated and comprehensive response to handle the challenges posed by rising cases of Covid-19.

The Prime Minister appreciated outstanding work done by several states, districts and cities in containing and controlling the COVID-19 successfully.