PM Modi reviews COVID-19 situation; appreciates efforts of Centre

He said awareness about Covid-19 should be disseminated widely and a continuous emphasis should be laid on preventing spread of the infection. The Prime Minister reiterated that there is no room for any complacency in this regard. He appreciated the concerted efforts of the Centre, State and local authorities in containing the pandemic situation in Delhi.



PM Modi further directed that similar approach should be adopted by other State Governments in containing the Covid-19 pandemic in the entire NCR area.



The successful example of surveillance and home based care through ‘DhanvantriRath’ in Ahmedabad was highlighted and it was directed that it may be emulated in other places.



The Prime Minister also directed that real time national level monitoring and guidance should be provided to all affected States and places with high test positivity rate.



