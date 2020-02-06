PM Modi replies to Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday replied to the Motion of Thanks in the Lok Sabha. Not only PM acknowledged the criticism mounted by the opposition, but also demolished it in a point by point rebutal.

While the first half of the Prime Minister’s speech was aimed at recounting his government’s achievements , in the second half, he spoke on present contentious matters and took stinging potshots at Rahul Gandhi and the Congress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a strong message of intent and what sets his government apart and distinct from other governments. It was Prime Ministers over an-hour long speech replying to a debate on Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address in Lok Sabha that brought opposition down on mat. In most strong words PM reiterated , The people of India have not only changed the Sarkar (government). They want the ‘Sarokar’ (conduct) to be changed as well. If we had worked as per the old ways and thought processes, Article 370 would never have been history. PM added.

Prime Minister spoke elaborately on CAA and squarely blamed Congress for spreading misinformation and fear amongst Muslims of the country . Attacking Congress , PM said Congress speaks Pakistan’s language .

PM Modi also used the floor of the lower house to reach out to different sections against the backdrop of the ongoing protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens. Prime Monister elaborated on how the Need to bring in CAA was a long standing one. Once again re assuring the people of the country, PM said CAA does not take away the citizenship of any citizen.

Speaking on Situation in Jammu and Kashmir post abrogation of Art 370 ,PM said that this move was important to expedite the process of peace and development . Prime Minister questioned as to who made Kashmir’s identity synonymous with bombs, guns and sepratism? PM added that abrogation of Art 370 has brought in winds of change for the valley and its people. Taking a dig on Some Kaashmiri leaders who choose to call abrogation of Art 370 unconstitutional , Prime Minister said those who accept the Indian Constitution , how can they accept something like this.

Referring to his speech in a Delhi Rally and without naming Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi came up with a befitting reply . He said he has decided to do more ‘Surya Namaskar’ to make his back even stronger to face blows.

Prime Minisers speech also found specific mention of BODO agreement saying it has ushered in a new Dawn in North East . Attacking previous govts, PM said there way of negotiations and agreements were politically driven with half hearted approaches

Prime Minister ended his speech with an impassionate appeal.

Shifting Focus on Rajya Sabha, in his 100 minute long speech from rubbishing the claims of the opposition on the employment front to substantiating his arugement on robust economy with numbers, here is a quick report on Prime Miniser’s Reply to the debate in Rajya Sabha on a motion thanking the president for his address to the joint sitting of both houses of Parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also touched the issue of farmer welfare in his over 100-minute-long reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address, which was later passed by Lok Sabha. He reiterated that the centre remains committed to increase income of farmers

Replying to the debate in Rajya Sabha on a motion thanking the president for his address to the joint sitting of both houses of Parliament, Prime Minister said the fundamentals of the Indian economy were strong and there was no reason for being despondent.

PM also put statistics related to the GST and FDI on the floor of the house and said that the investors across the globe have reiterated faith in India.

PM also dismissed the claims of the opposition on the employment front.

PM said that it was due to the work done by the previous govt that the people voted for them again. PM also listed welfare schemes that were expedited by his govt

Both the houses passed the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address.

