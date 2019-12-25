PM Modi renames Rohtang Tunnel as Atal Tunnel

The historic decision to construct a strategic tunnel below the Rohtang Pass was taken on June 03, 2000, when late Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister.

The foundation stone for the Access Road to the South Portal of the tunnel was laid on May 26, 2002.

The 8.8-kilometre long tunnel is the world’s longest tunnel above an altitude of 3,000 metres.

It will reduce the distance between Manali and Leh by 46 kilometres and save crores of rupees in transport costs.

The Border Roads Organisation worked relentlessly to overcome major geological, terrain and weather challenges.

The breakthrough from both ends was achieved on October 15, 2017.

The tunnel is now nearing completion and is a step in the direction of providing all weather connectivity to remote border areas of Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh which otherwise remained cut off from the rest of the country for about six months during winters.