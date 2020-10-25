PM Modi remembers Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel ahead of his birth anniversary | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered first Home Minister of Independent India Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel.

As Sardar Patel devoted his entire life for the unity of the country, his birth anniversary on the 31st of October as ‘National Unity Day’.

In his Mann Ki Baat address, PM Modi also talked about another aspect of Sardar Patel’s life which is maintaining sense of humour irrespective of how difficult the situations are.

Prime Minister Modi said Sardar Patel invoked the mantra of ‘unity in diversity’ in the mind of every Indian.

Referring to ‘Valmiki Jayanti,’ the Prime Minister said Maharishi Valmiki ji always emphasized positive thinking and his conduct, thoughts and ideals are the inspiration and guiding force for our resolve for a New India.

Prime Minister Modi urged people to take inspiration from great men who teach us to continue to move forward with strong determination even in adverse circumstances.