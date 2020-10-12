PM Modi releases commemorative coin of Rs 100 in honour of Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia

The coin is released in celebration of birth centenary of Vijaya Raje Scindia. The event was graced by the presence of not only the family members of Rajmata Vijyaraje Scindhia but also various dignitaries across the nation.The special commemorative coin was minted by Ministry of Finance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the event said that Rajmata Scindia was always connected to the aspirations of the poor and her life was all about Jan Seva.

Prime Minister said that Rajmata Scindia had dedicated her life for the future of the nation. She renounced all her happiness for the future generations.