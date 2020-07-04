PM Modi performs ‘Sindhu Darshan’ puja in Ladakh

PM Modi performed the ouja upon his arrival in Nimu, the forward brigade place.

Nimu is surrounded by the Zanskar range and is on the banks of river Indus.

Later on Friday, Prime Minister Modi met the top leadership of the Indian Army and interacted with personnel of the Army, Air Force and ITBP.

He paid rich tributes to the valour of our Armed Forces, stating that their courage and devotion to Mother India is unparalleled. He stated that Indians can go about their lives peacefully because they know that our Armed Forces are standing firm, protecting the nation.

Prime Minister said that due to the exemplary bravery of the Armed Forces in the recent weeks, the world has taken note of India’s strength.

He affirmed that be it Leh-Ladakh, Kargil or the Siachen Glacier, be it the high mountains or the icy cold water that flows in the rivers, these are testimony to the gallantry of India’s Armed Forces.