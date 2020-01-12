PM Modi pays tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his 158th birth anniversary

What better way to celebrate National Youth day, marking the 158th birth anniversary of global youth icon Swami Vivekanand, than paying tributes to him in Belur Math.

In a tweet Prime Minister Modi said, Swami Vivekananda lives in the hearts and minds of crores of Indians, especially the dynamic youth of India for whom he has a grand vision. Today, on Vivekananda Jayanti and National Youth Day I am at the Belur Math, including the room where Swami Ji meditated.

He then performed pooja to Bhagwan Sri Ramakrishna Parmahamsa. In a tweet he said, The thoughts of Sri Ramakrishna emphasise on furthering harmony and compassion. He believed that a great way to serve God is to serve people, especially the poor and downtrodden.

Prime Minister NarendraModi described his visit to Belur Math as a homecoming.

The National Youth day celebrations at Belur Math began with Vedic Chanting. Prime Minister Modi joined in with the Brahmacharis.

Earlier, while interacting with the Brahmacharis at the Belur Math, he joined them in singing a bhajan.

Prime Minister Modi’s message to the youth on National Youth day was simple. Swami Vivekananda had called on them to forget everything and dedicate their lives to Mother India. The best tribute to him is to make this a reality

