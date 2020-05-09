Saturday , May 9 2020
PM Modi pays tributes to Maharana Pratap & Gopal Krishna Gokhale

In a tweet, PM Modi said, the saga of patriotism, self respect and might of Maharana Pratap will always inspire the countrymen. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to Freedom Fighter and Social Reformer Gopal Krishna Gokhale on his birth anniversary. I

n a tweet, PM Modi said, a remarkable personality blessed with immense wisdom, Gopal Krishna Gokhale made outstanding contributions towards education and social empowerment.

The Prime Minister said, he also provided exemplary leadership to India’s freedom movement.

