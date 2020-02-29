PM Modi participates in Samajik Adhikarita Shivir at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh

He interacted with senior citizens and divyangajans at the event. This is the biggest ever distribution camp being conducted in the country in terms of the number of beneficiaries covered, number of appliances distributed and value of aids and appliances distributed.

PM Modi also distributed 56000 Assistive Aids and Devices of different types to 26000 Senior Citizens and Divyangjans.

The cost of aids and devices is over 19 crore. Assistive Aids and devices will help enhancing economic development of these beneficiaries.

This shivir breaks the record set by the distribution camp organised in 2017 at Rajkot where 18430 were benefited.

Addressing the gathering PM Modi said that ,protecting interests of 130 crore Indians, be it divyangs, tribals, senior citizens, is his government’s top priority; PM Modi to lay foundation stone for Bundelkhand Expressway at Chitrakoot, later in the day