PM Modi on two-day visit to West Bengal from today

West Bengal is all set to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi today – his first visit to the state after his re-election last year.

The Prime Minister will be on a 2-day visit to Kolkata. His first stop would be the Old Currency Building where he will inaugurate the ‘Ghare-Baire’ or The World, The House & Beyond – an exhibition of art in Bengal from 18th till 20th century.

As part of his vision of transforming museums into cultural spaces, PM Modi will be dedicating four revamped heritage sites including Old Currency Building, Metcalfe Museum, Victoria Memorial Hall and Belvedere House to the country.

The refurbished Old Currency Building also showcases the life and times of greats like Rabindranath Tagore, Nanda Lal Bose and Radha Charan Bagchi who serve as an inspiration to youngsters.

Next, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate a Light and Sound Show at the iconic Howrah Bridge to mark the 150th anniversary of the Kolkata Port Trust. At the event, PM Modi will hand over Rs. 501 crore towards the final instalment to meet the deficit of pension fund of retired and existing employees of the Kolkata Port Trust.

The Prime Minister will also launch the Port Anthem and unveil a plaque of the 150 years of commemorative installation at the site of original Port Jetties.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the upgraded Ship Repair Faciility of Cochin Kolkata Ship Repair Unit at Netaji Subhas Dry Dock.

PM Narendra Modi will also inaugurate the Full Rake Handling Facility while dedicating the upgraded Railway Infrastructure of Kolkata Dock System of KoPT for smooth cargo movement and improving turnaround time.

Prime Minister will also launch the Mechanisation of Berth No.3 at Haldia Dock Complex of Kolkata Port Trust and a proposed riverfront development scheme.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate Kaushal Vikas Kendra and Pritilata Chhatri Avas for 200 Tribal girl students of Sunderbans.

Later in the day, Prime Minister would also visit Bellur Math, founded by Swami Vivekananda and located along the Hooghly river. The Math is visited by people from different faiths and stands as a symbol of unity.

On 12th January, the Prime Minister will attend and address the 150th anniversary ceremony of Kolkata Port Trust at the Netaji Indoor Stadium.