PM Modi: North East is becoming a growth engine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Kokrajhar in Assam tomorrow to participate in the celebrations marking the historic Bodo Agreement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Kokrajhar in Assam tomorrow to participate in the celebrations marking the historic Bodo Agreement.

The agreement was signed in New Delhi on the 27th January. Two days after the agreement over 1600 cadre members of different factions of the National Democratic Front Bodoland surrendered arms and joined the mainstream. People from all over Bodoland Territorial Area Districts are expected to attend the celebrations.

Committed to ensure continuous development of the north eastern states, centre facilitated two crucial agreements in recent weeks. The bodo accord and the agreement to settle the members of Bru-Reang tribe in Tripura. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kokrajhar in Assam on Friday to participate in the celebrations of the signing of the Bodo Agreement…The visit comes a week after the central government signed a peace pact with several Bodo militant groups and a student body.

More than 4,00,000 people from the BTAD districts and all over Assam are expected to attend the programme. ​A Cultural programme of ethnic groups of Assam is being organised by the State Government, to showcase the diversity of the state. Prime Minister will also address the gathering to hail the historic Bodo Agreement signed in January this year, by including the leading stakeholders under one framework.

Enthusiasm high among the youth of Kokrajhar at the prospects of having Prime Minister amidst them; local youth takes out a motorcycle rally to greet the Prime Minister.

The agreement was signed in New Delhi on the 27th of January 2020. Prime Minister termed the day as “a very special day for India” and that the accord, “will lead to a transformative results for Bodo People, ushering in a new dawn of peace, harmony & togetherness”.

Accordingly, over 1615 cadres of different factions of the NDFB surrendered their arms and joined the mainstream within two days of the signing of the agreement. A special package of Rs 1500 Crore is earmarked for the development of the region. The people of Assam are very happy at the developments

The agreement is in accordance with the Prime Minister’s vision of “SabkaSaathSabkaVikas” and commitment towards a holistic development of the North-East, ending a five decade old Bodo crisis…

In his interaction with the Nation through the “Mann Ki Baat” programme on the Republic Day, the Prime Minister gave a clarion call to all those on the path of violence to return to the mainstream and lay down arms. This is being termed as a big step taken by the centre to usher in era of peace and stability in the North East.

