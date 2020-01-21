PM Modi, Nepalese premier to inaugurate Integrated Check Post, Biratnagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepali counterpart K.P.Sharma Oli will inaugurate ‘Integrated Check Post (ICP) Biratnagar tomorrow morning. The two Prime Ministers will jointly inaugurate the prestigious project through video conferencing at 11 AM. ICP Biratnagar has been built on 260 acres of land at a cost of around Rs.140 crore. It has the facilities for immigration clearance of foreign passengers, export & import cargo handling.



ICP Biratnagar is equipped with all modern facilities like, warehousing facilities including the refrigerated cargo, electronic weighbridges, 100% power backup, fire safety, dedicated communication network and 24×7 monitoring through CCTV and public announcement systems. It is designed to handle around 500 trucks per day. Adequate facilities for quarantine, amenities for drivers, passengers and security personnel have also been created, along with a waste water treatment plant. A large scale landscaping and tree plantation has also been carried out to conserve and enhance the environment.



India and Nepal share over 1850 km long border which is characterized by a unique and long tradition of free movement of people. Jobgani-Biratnagar international trade point is one of the important trade points between the two countries. Biratnagar is also the 3rd largest Revenue Collecting Customs Office of Nepal. India has traditionally been Nepal’s largest trading partner. Presently, over 65% of Nepal’s trade is with India and also over 65% of Nepal’s exports are to India.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal’s Prime Minister K.P.Sharma Oli will also witness the progress of Government of India supported post earthquake reconstruction housing project. India is providing financial assistance for reconstruction of 50000 houses in Gorkha and Nuwakot districts of Nepal. Around 91% houses have been reconstructed so far and Govt. of India has reimbursed 696.3 crore Nepali rupees from grant and 310.9 crore from Line of Credit (LoC) to Govt. of Nepal for the beneficiaries of Gorkha and Nuwakot districts.

India had committed US$ 1 billion (US$ 250 million as grant and US$ 750 million as Concessional LoC) for post-earthquake reconstruction of Nepal during the International Conference on Nepal’s Reconstruction (ICNR) held in Kathmandu on 25 June 2015.