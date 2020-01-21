PM Modi & Nepalese PM Oli jointly inaugurate Jogbani-Biratnagar check post

With the press of this button, the second Integrated Check Post at Jogbani-Biratnagar was jointly inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and PM of Nepal K.P. Oli.

A living example of India’s neighbourhood first policy, the second Integrated Check Post has been built with Indian assistance with the aim to facilitate trade and people’s movement across the India-Nepal border.

This is the second joint developmental project to become functional within the last 5 months. PM Modi said that increased connectivity is key to India Nepal ties since they are joined by much more than shared borders.

The two leaders also reviewed the progress of the joint housing project to rehabilitate earthquake victims. India has assisted in reconstructing nearly 50,000 houses in Gorkha and Nuwakot districts, 45,000 have already been completed.

Prime Minister KP Oli said that Nepal’s Samridhh Nepal Sukhi nepali motto finds resonance with PM Modi’s Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwaas motto. He called on both nations to unite in achieving these goals. PM KP Oli said that deep political understanding driven by strong leadership has strengthened ties between both countries. This reflects in the speedy completion of development projects.

