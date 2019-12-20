PM Modi: Need to imbibe Gandhian thought

The Prime Minister on Thursday addressed the second meeting of the National Committee held at Rashtrapati Bhawan on ‘[email protected]’ commemorations.

Prime Minister Modi said Gandhi ji believed that by discharging one’s duties towards the nation and each other faithfully, one automatically ensures that the fundamental rights of others are secured.

The Prime Minister also released and presented to the President a book on Commemorative Activities compiled by Ministry of Culture and an Anthology on Gandhi ji compiled by Ministry of External Affairs. In the anthology, 126 persons of eminence from across the world have written on their experiences with Gandhiji’s teachings.

In his address, President has complimented the Executive Committee, working under the direct supervision of Prime Minister, for turning the 150th anniversary celebrations of the Father of the Nation into a ‘Jan Andolan’, with Prime Minister providing personal leadership to initiatives like Swachh Bharat and spreading the Mahatma’s teachings for protecting the environment.

The meeting was presided over by President Ram Nath Kovind. Participants of the meeting included Vice President, members of the Union Cabinet, Chief Ministers of various states, noted Gandhians and others.

Prime Minister of Portugal Antonio Costa, the only foreign Prime Minister to be a member of the Committee, also participated in the meeting.

