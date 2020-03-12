PM Modi leads charge against Covid 2019; 74 Confirmed cases across India

Government of India led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaving no stone unturned to tackle the situation arising out of the pandemic Covid 2019. Prime Minister NarendraModi took to twitter…he said

The Government is fully vigilant about the situation due to COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Across ministries & states, multiple steps have been proactively taken to ensure safety of all. These steps are wide-ranging, from suspension of Visas to augmenting healthcare capacities. He urged people to Say No to Panic and Say Yes to Precautions. Adding that no Minister of the Central Government will travel abroad in the upcoming days. Prime Minister urged all countrymen to also avoid non-essential travel. He said we can break the chain of spread and ensure safety of all by avoiding large gatherings.

External Affairs minister apprised the Lok Sabha of the action taken to assist Indians abroad. He said around 6,000 Indians are stranded in Iran, including 1,100 pilgrims from Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir. There are also around 300 students there.

The minister also informed that there are 1,000 Indian fishermen who are stranded in Iran, but they are in the region which is not affected by the virus. He said a team of health professionals has been sent to Iran to set up testing facilities there for Indians.

Talking about Italy, Jaishankar said those tested negative will be allowed to return. So far 948 persons of whom 900 are Indians and 48 from other nationalities have been evacuated.

Union Health Minister also addressed apprehensions of MPs in Lok Sabha. He said steps are being taken to track people who are affected and appealed to Members of Parliament

Talking of states, health department of Andhra Pradesh has confirmed the first positive case in the state. The individual has a recent travel history to Italy. 5 of his contacts have been quarantied as per protocol.

The Karnataka health department also confirmed that a 26-year-old man who returned from Greece has tested positive for coronavirus, making it the fifth case in the state.

Delhi govt has declared Covid 2019 as an epidemic and has announced that all cinema halls will remain shut in Delhi till 31st March. Schools and colleges where exams are not being held will also remain closed.

Haryana has also declared Covid 2019 as an epidemic.

Health Minister of Uttar Pradesh confirmed the first positive case in Lucknow which takes the count in the state to a total of 11. In Aligarh, Jawahar Medical college has been designated as a hub to detect cases of Covid 2019.

Several states including Jammu and Kashmir have closed educational institutions as a precaution. Kashmir University on Thursday announced suspension of all classes for the rest of March as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus disease.

Meanwhile, the borders with Myanmar in Manipur have been closed as a precautionary measure.

IPL will hold its governing council meeting on 14th March over corona virus situation. Sports Minister KirenRijiju has indicated that the health Ministry’s advisory is under consideration before a decision on holding of IPL matches is concerned.

However, the Supreme Court on Thursday refused to accord urgent hearing on a petition seeking postponement of the Indian Premier League-2020 amid the coronavirus scare. A vacation bench of justices U ULalit and Aniruddha Bose told the petitioner that he could mention the matter for urgent listing before the regular bench on March 16, when the apex court will re-open after the Holi break.