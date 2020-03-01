PM Modi lays foundation stone for Bundelkhand Expressway in Chitrakoot

From Bargaining to selling of products if farmers collective strength comes together then a new paradigm emerges. On this principle lies the foundation of farmers producer organisations that will work at Block Panchayat level. FPOs will perform as platforms for farmers which will link warehouses to markets. FPOs also provide quality seeds, fertilizers and pesticides as well as requisite finances to farmers. FPOs will also help achieve the dream of Gram Swaraj. PM Modi launched 10,000 farmers producer organizations. PM visited an exhibition which showcased different products by agricultural producers and agro-based industries. In another landmark, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi has also completed one year.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi schemes such as soil health cards, E-NAM, Kisan Samman Nidhi and financial assistance to benefit farmers have been launched. Infrastructure to strengthen warehouses and Food processing units has also been expanded. In order to provide loans at minimal rates Prime Minister distributed Kisan Credit Cards with the aim to ensure saturation among all beneficiaries. Govt aims to link the scheme of Kisan Saman Nidhi with Kisan Credit cards in order to provide crop insurance.

Prime Minister also mentioned the 16 action point announced in the budget which will help in further development of farmers. Within past one year under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi over 8.46 crores farmer families have benefited.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a Samajik Adhikarita Shivir organised by Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment at Prayagraj. PM Modi interacted with divyangajans at the event which turned out as the biggest ever distribution camp being conducted in the country in terms of the number of beneficiaries covered and number of appliances distributed. Prime Minister focused on the welfare of divyangs as top priorty of govt.

Prime Minister interacted with divyangajans at the event. Those at the interaction were elated to have their Pradhan sevak in their midst.

PM Modi also distributed 56000 Assistive Aids and Devices of different types to 26000 Senior Citizens and Divyangjans. The cost of aids and devices is over 19 crore. Assistive Aids and devices will help in enhancing economic development of these beneficiaries. This shivir breaks the record set by the distribution camp organised in 2017 at Rajkot where 18430 were benefited. Visually challenged Vivekmani Tripathi seized the moment…clicking a selfie on stage with the new smart phone gifted to him by the Prime Minister

Prime Minister also highlighted the efforts made by his govt to ensure accessibility for all including the Sugamya Bharat Yojana.

Several websites, portals and currencies also made divyang friendly. Prime Minister also emphasized on skill development of divyangjans terming it a top priority for the govt. He also spoke of the amendments made under his government to the rights of persons with the disabilities act. The categories of disabilities have been expanded from 7 to 21. Reservations in jobs has also increased from 3 to 4% while quota in higher education has gone up from 3 to 5% for divyangjans.

Referring to the mega camp of distribution of aids and devices, Prime Minister said that in the previous govt distributed assistive devices worth Rs 380 crore over five years, while his government has already distributed devices worth Rs 900 crore.

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Thawarchand Gehlot, was also present at the program. Lauding Prime Minister’s role and commitment for the welfare of the Divyangs, Gehlot revealed that the distribution camp has penned three Guiness Book of World Records.

