PM Modi lays foundation stone for Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University

PM Modi also paid tribute to Vajpayee ji. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present on the ocassion.

Prime Minister Modi also laid the foundation stone for Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University in Lucknow.

The Medical University will work as affiliating university for all government and private medical colleges in the state.

The university will be constructed in Chak Ganjaria area of the city with a cost of around Rs 200 crores.Recounting Atal Bihari Vajpaye’s lessons of good governance Prime Minister Modi listed his government’s achievements over the last year, crediting the 1.3 billion Indians for blessing him with their confidence.

From ending Article 370 to extending citizenship to persecuted minorities the Modi government has taken difficult decisions in the larger decisions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the violence that played out in Uttar Pradesh in the name of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

He appealed to everyone not to allow false rumours to incite violence.

