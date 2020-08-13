PM Modi launches ‘Transparent Taxation – Honoring the Honest’ platform

The Prime Minister also unveiled the next phase of direct tax reforms aimed at easing compliance and rewarding honest taxpayers in a bid to rebuild Indian economy.

PM Modi said, effort is to make the tax system seamless, painless and faceless. The Prime Minister said, amidst all the reforms introduced by the Centre, the number of people who have filed income tax returns has increased by about two-and-a-half crores in the last 6-7 years.

He emphasised with faceless assessment, the taxpayer is assured of fair, courteous and rational behavior. He said, the income tax department now has to take care of the taxpayer’s dignity sensitively and the department cannot doubt anyone without any basis. PM Modi said, taxpayers charter is also a big step in the country’s development journey.

Faceless assessment, taxpayer charter starts from Thursday and faceless appeal to begin from September 25th.