PM Modi launches social media campaign to bust CAA myths

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated that India supports the Citizenship Amendment Act because it is about giving citizenship to persecuted refugees and not about taking anyone’s citizenship away..

In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi appealed people to support the Citizenship Amendment Act by using the hashtag India Supports C.A.A..

He also urged them to watch Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev’s video in which he lucidly explains the context and significance of C.A.A..

Besides the Prime Minister, other leaders from the government and party are organising mega outreach programmes to garner support for the legislation..

In New York, People of Indian Origin came out in support of the government.

Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Monday accused the Congress and its allies of uttering lies and trying to instil fear in the minds of Muslims about the C.A.A and N.R.C..

He said that none would be sent out of the country under these measures.

Addressing a press conference at Karimnagar in Telangana, he said that those parties were opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens only with an eye on the

Muslim vote bank.