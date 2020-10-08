Home / HEADLINES / INDIA / PM Modi launches public movement to to unite in fight against corona

PM Modi launches public movement to to unite in fight against corona

In a tweet, the Prime Minister appealed everyone to unite in the fight against Corona. Reiterating the key message of “wear a mask, wash hands, follow social distancing and practice do gaj ki doori”, the Prime Minister said together we will succeed and win against the Covid-19.

The campaign is being launched with the aim to encourage People’s Participation.

Under the campaign, a COVID-19 Pledge will be taken by all. A Concerted Action Plan will be implemented by Central Government Ministries/ Departments and State Governments/ Union Territories with the following highlights:

  •   Region- specific targeted communication in high case-load districts.
  •   Simple and easily understandable messages to reach every citizen
  •   Dissemination throughout the country using all media platforms
  •  Banners and Posters at public places; involving Frontline workers and Targeting Beneficiaries of Government Schemes
  •  Hoardings/ wall paintings/ electronic display boards in government premises
  •  Involvement of Local and National influencers to drive home the message
  •  Running mobile vans for regular awareness generation
  • Audio messages; pamphlets/ brochures on awareness
  • Seeking support of Local Cable Operators for running COVID messages
  • Coordinated media campaign across platforms for effective outreach and impact
