PM Modi launches projects worth 600 crore rupees on 150th year celebrations of Kolkata Port Trust

The projects include upgraded Ship repair facility at Netaji Subhash Dry Dock, upgraded railway insfrascture of Kolkata dock system of the Kolkata Port for smooth cargo movement and river front development scheme. Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that the Government has taken up plans for expansion of inland waterways connectivity through integrated transport policy.

He said that the centre is modernizing old Ports and developing new Ports through Sagarmala project. Mr. Modi also advocated for expansion of water based tourism in the country besides creating new infrastructures in Port connected cities.

On the occasion Prime Minister released a commemoratives stamp on 150th years of the Kolkata Port Trust. He also honored two oldest pensioners of the Port Smt. Nagina Bhagat of 105 years and 100-year old Mr. Naresh Chandra Chakraborty on the occasion besides launching the Port Anthem at the event.

Our Kolkata correspondent reports that the Prime Minister handed over a cheque of 501 crore Rupees to the chairman of LIC Mr. M.R. Kumar towards final installment to meet deficit of pension funds of the Kolkata Port Trust. The Union Minister for Shipping Mr. Mansukh Mandaviya and West Bengal Governor Mr. Jagdeep Dhankar were also present at the function.

