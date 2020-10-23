PM Modi launches his election campaign for Bihar assembly elections from Sasaram | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

PM Modi said, NDA government abrogated Article 370, but the opposition wants it back. He categorically said, the government is firm on this decision. He said, opposition is also misguiding people over new Farm Laws. PM Modi said, Mandi and MSP are excuses for the opposition as it wants to save the brokers and middlemen.

PM Modi said, the people who once ruled Bihar are again looking at the developing state with their greedy eyes. But, Bihar must not forget who pushed them backward, that was the time when there was worsening law and order situation and corruption in the state. He exhorted people to vote for the National Democratic Alliance to speed up the ongoing development works in the state. PM Modi said, Nitish Kumar-led NDA Government in the state is essential for prosperity of the people of the state. He congratulated the people of Bihar for their strong fight against COVID-19.



Addressing another election meeting at Gaya, Prime Minister and Senior BJP leader Narendra Modi slammed the Mahagathbandhan for supporting Naxals. PM Modi said, in the last few years, a lot of efforts and strict actions have been taken to limit the activities of Naxals in the country. Naxal presence has now been restricted to limited areas.

PM Modi further said that the NDA is committed to empowering Bihar. He said, the opposition is rattled by development measures undertaken by NDA Government.