PM Modi launches Atal Bhujal Yojana

He launched the Atal Bhujal Yojana. The scheme with a total outlay of Rs.6000 crore will be implemented over a period of 5 years.

It aims to improve ground water management through community participation in identified priority areas in seven States.

The states identified are Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Implementation of the scheme is expected to benefit nearly 8350 Gram Panchayats in 78 districts in these States.

Reflecting Bapu’s Gram swarajya ideology, Atal Bhujal yojana will promote panchayat led ground water management.

Out of the total outlay of Rs. 6000 crore for the scheme, 50% shall be in the form of World Bank loan. The remaining 50% shall be through Central Assistance from regular budgetary support.

The burden of repaying the World Bank loan will be borne by the Centre.

The guidelines for the Jal Jeevan mission was also launched. 15 crore houses will get piped water by 2024. Nearly Rs 3.6 lakh crore will be spent on achieving this target.

Year 2019 ends with the Modi government launching in a mission mode a scheme to conserve groundwater.

Not only will farmers but also many generations to come will benefit from this effort.