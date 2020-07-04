PM Modi launches Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today urged people of tech community to participate in Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge. This will run in two tracks- Promotion of Existing Apps and Development of New Apps.

In a LinkedIn post, Mr Modi said, for promotion of existing Apps and platforms across the categories of E-learning, Work-from-Home, Gaming, Business, Entertainment, Office Utilities, and Social Networking, Government will provide mentoring, hand-holding and support. Track one will work in mission mode for identifying good quality Apps for the leader-board and will be completed in around a month. For incubating new Apps and Platforms, Track two initiative will work to help create new champions in India by providing support in ideation, incubation, prototyping and roll out along with market access.



The Prime Minister added that the outcome of this challenge will be to give better visibility and clarity to existing Apps to achieve their goals, and to create tech products to find solutions to tech conundrums with the help of mentorship, tech support and guidance during the entire life-cycle. Mr Modi said there is tremendous scope among these sectors for new Apps which solve specific issues for India and the world.