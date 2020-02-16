PM Modi launches 50 development projects worth over Rs 1250 cr in Varanasi

Addressing a public rally in Padav area of Chandauli district PM said, his government took the decisions which were necessary in the interest of the country. Despite pressure, we stand by our decision and will remain so.On his day-long visit to his Parliamentary Constituency today Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 50 development projects worth more than rupees 1254 crore.

He also flagged off the Kashi Mahakaal Express to link Varanasi, Ujjain and Omkareshwar, and dedicated to the nation the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Memorial Centre. At Padav area of Chandauli district,Prime Minister also unveiled the 63 feet Statue of Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya. This is the largest statue of the leader in the country.

After reaching his constituency today Prime Minister participated in the Closing Ceremony of the Centenary Celebrations of Shri Jagadguru Vishwaradhya Gurukul. He released the translated version of the Shri Siddhant Shikhamani Granth in 19 languages and launched a mobile app of the Granth. PM said at the Function that our nation has been created not by power but by the culture and ability of our people.

Later in the afternoon while Inaugurating the Kashi Ek, Roop Anek” a cultural arts and handicrafts extravaganza at Deen Dayal Hastkala Sankul in Varanasi, PM said that government is providing technical support and global exposure to traditional handicrafts and art product of country which have always been our strength and will play an important role in achieving the goal of 5 trillion economy. PM Modi said that this year’s union budget has cleared the priorities of government and it has drawn a roadmap for the development of industry and wealth creators of the country.

