PM Modi launches 50 development projects worth over Rs 1,200 crore at Varanasi

Addressing the closing ceremony of the Centenary Celebrations of Shri Jagadguru Vishwaradhya Gurukul at Jangam Badi Math in Varanasi today, Mr. Modi said, our conduct as a citizen will determine the future and direction of a new India.

The Prime Minister said that our nation has been created not by power but by the culture and ability of our people.

After reaching his parliamentary constituency on a daylong visit, the Prime Minister went to Jangam Badi Math and offered prayers. PM Modi also released the translated version of the Shri Siddhant Shikhamani Granth in 19 languages and a mobile app of the Granth.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa were also present on this occasion,

The Prime Minister then visited Padav area of Chandauli district where he dedicated to the nation the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Memorial Centre. He also unveiled the 63 feet Statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. This is the largest statue of the leader in the country.

Later, the Prime Minister launched 50 development projects worth over Rs.1,200 crore at Varanasi. Mr. Modi also flagged off the Mahakaal Express to link Varanasi, Ujjain and Omkareshwar.