PM Modi lauds Security Forces for thwarting efforts of Pakistani terrorists’ to target democratic exercises in J&K

PM Modi in a tweet asserted that security forces have thwarted the efforts of terrorists to wreak major havoc and destruction. PM Modi wrote on Twitter that security forces have once again displayed utmost bravery and it was due to their ness that a nefarious plot to target grassroots-level democratic exercises in Jammu and Kashmir was defeated.

He also said that neutralising four terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed and the presence of a large cache of weapons and explosives with them indicates that their efforts to wreak major havoc and destruction have once again been thwarted.

Home Minister Amit Shah, NSA Ajit Doval, foreign secretary and top intelligence officials were present at the review meeting. Four Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were killed and two policemen injured in a gunbattle in Nagrota yesterday.