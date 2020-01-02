PM Modi lashes out at protests against CAA

Speaking at Tumakuru in Karnataka today, he said, Pakistan was formed on the basis of religion and religious minorities were being persecuted there. Mr Modi lashed out at the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and said, the protest must be against Pakistan’s atrocities.

The Prime Minister distributed Krishi Karman Awards and Commendation Awards to states at a public meeting today in Tumkur. He also released the third instalment of PM-KISAN (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi) scheme for the period between December 2019 – March 2020 in Karnataka today. The Prime Minister transferred the last instalment of the cash of two thousand rupees directly to the accounts of six crore families of farmers across the country.

Under the PM KISAN scheme, income support of six thousand rupees per year is provided to all farmer families across the country in three equal instalments of two thousand rupees each every four months. The Prime Minister also handed over Certificates to beneficiaries under PM KISAN from eight States and Union Territories.