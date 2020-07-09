PM Modi interacts with Varanasi NGOs on their efforts during lockdown

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi interacted with representatives of such organizations on Thursday via video conferencing, to discuss their experience and showcase their efforts.

During lockdown, more than hundred organizations in Varanasi distributed almost 20 lakh food packets and 2 lakh dry ration kits through the food cell of the District Administration as well as through individual efforts.

Apart from food distribution, these organizations were instrumental in distribution of masks, sanitizers etc. They have been honoured as ‘corona warriors’ by the District Administration.

These organizations serve in diverse fields including education, social, religious, health, hotels/social clubs and other professional sectors.