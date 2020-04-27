PM Modi interacts with State CMs via video conferencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with State Chief Ministers via video conferencing. They are expected to discuss various aspects relating to the COVID-19 situation. This is the Prime Minister’s third video conference with the Chief Ministers after the announcement of nationwide lockdown last month.

The last video conference had taken place on 11th of April, when several Chief Ministers had suggested PM Modi to extend the initial 21-day lockdown. On 14th of this month, the Prime Minister announced that extension of lockdown till 3rd of May.