PM Modi interacts with leaders of social & spiritual organisations over COVID-19

He appealed to them to spread awareness about the COVID-19 outbreak. PM Modi added that people were seen gathered in places and flouting social distancing norms in the name of belief. He said, it is necessary to highlight the importance of maintaining social distancing during this time.

Prime Minister said, the entire nation is displaying immense resilience, grit and patience in facing the challenge of the virus outbreak.

The representatives of the social welfare organizations praised the leadership of the Prime Minister in navigating a complicated situation with dexterity. They lauded the pro-active measures of the government which have been effective in controlling the spread of the virus. They pledged support to the PM-CARES fund.

They said, their workforce will be dedicated completely to the cause of serving the nation in this time of crisis.

They also talked about their work to meet the COVID-19 challenge through awareness campaigns through digital means, distribution of essentials, food packets, sanitizers, medicines and provision of medical help to those in need.

Prime Minister reiterated the importance of spreading awareness, helping the poor and needy through arranging for basic necessities, provision of medical facilities and dedicating the volunteers to the cause of serving those impacted by COVID-19.