PM Modi interacts with economists, entrepreneurs from different fields on economic growth at NITI Aayog

Those present include Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Narendra Tomar and Piyush Goyal.NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar and members VK Saraswat, Ramesh Chand and VK Paul, PM economic advisory council chairman Bibek Debroy, cabinet secretary and secretaries of the Ministry of Finance are also present on the occasion.

Private sector participation is from fields like venture capital funding, manufacturing, travel and tourism, Apparel, FMCG, Real Estate, data and financial analytics besides primary sectors like Agriculture and Healthcare.

Among the participants are also young entrepreneurs.

The broad focus is on the economy in general and growth in particular.On Monday, the Prime Minister had interacted with top business tycoons to discuss issues facing the economy and measures needed to boost growth and create jobs.