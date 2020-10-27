PM Modi interacts with beneficiaries of PM SVANidhi Scheme from UP | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh was also present on the occasion.

PM SVANidhi scheme was launched on 1st of June this year to help poor street vendors, impacted by COVID-19, resume livelihood activities.



Till date, a total of more than 24 lakh applications have been received under the scheme, out of which more than 12 lakh have been sanctioned and about 5.35 lakh loans have been disbursed.

In Uttar Pradesh, more than six lakh applications have been filed, out of which about 3.27 lakh have been sanctioned and 1.87 lakh loans have been disbursed.



The interaction was witnessed by beneficiaries of the Scheme from across the state.



Arrangements were made for live broadcast at these places with adherence to all the social distancing guidelines.



Under the SVANidhi Scheme around 7 lakh street venders have been identified in the state and more than 6 lakh 40 thousand have applied for loan under the SVANidhi Scheme.



State government has approved loan of around 3.62 lakh vendors out of which around 3 lakh vendors are going to get the money.



Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that his government is eyeing on facilitating this benefit to around 5 lakh vendors of state.



Uttar Pradesh has ranked first in all the categories – Applications, Sanctions and Disbursements of the loans under the scheme. Seven cities of the state also find place in the list of top 10 cities of the country.