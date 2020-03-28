PM Modi interacts with AYUSH professionals via video conference to discuss role of stakeholders in fighting COVID-19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts withAYUSH professionals via video conference to discuss role of stakeholders infighting COVID-19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said AYUSHsector has a long tradition of keeping the nation healthy and its importancehas increased manifold in the ongoing efforts to tackle COVID-19.

Interacting with AYUSH sector practitioners via video conference, Mr Modiobserved that AYUSH network is spread through the length and breadth of thecountry.

He said it is imperative for them to utilize this network, whileworking according to WHO guidelines, to spread the message of good practices tocontrol the spread of the virus.

He praised the ongoing efforts of AYUSHMinistry in promoting #YogaAtHome to de-stress the mind and strengthen thebody.

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of countering and fact checkingunsubstantiated claims of AYUSH having cure for the disease.

He added thatAYUSH scientists, ICMR, CSIR and other research organizations must cometogether for evidence based research.

He said help from private doctorsconnected with AYUSH may be sought by the government if the need arises.

PM Modi suggested that AYUSH medicine producers could utilize their resourcestowards producing essential items like sanitizers which are in high demandthese days.

He exhorted them to utilize the platform of telemedicine to reachout to the public and generate constant awareness to fight the pandemic.

He also highlighted the importance of enforcing social distancing with full vigourto counter the spread of the pandemic.