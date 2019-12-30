PM Modi: India supports Citizenship Amendment Act

In the tweet he urged countrymen to check out the hashtag- #IndiaSupportsCAA in Your Voice section of Volunteer module on NaMo App for content, graphics, videos & more. Share & show your support for CAA.

Meanwhile, Rallies in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act would be organised across the country, with thousands expected to participate.

B.J.P Leader and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh — Shivraj Singh Chauhan — would hold a rally in Nashik, whereas B.J.P leader and Union Minister Nitayanand Rai will hold a rally in West Bengal’s Cooch Bihar..

B.J.P Leader and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will hold a rally in Telangana’s Karim Nagar while party leader Sunil Deodhar will hold one in Nizamabad..

Also, B.J.P Leader amd Union Minister — General V.K Singh — will hold a rally in Rajasthan’s Bikaner while B.J.P Leader and Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will hold a rally in Kochi, Kerala

Members of Indian diaspora demonstrated at Times Square in New York in support of the amended Citizenship Act yesterday.

Few days ago, Indian diaspora in the U.S. from several organizations expressed their support to the CAA by holding rallies in different cities, including Seattle, Austin, Dublin, Houston and Raleigh.

The rallies were organised to dispel the misinformation and myths surrounding the act as well as to counter the deliberate propaganda of hate and lies.