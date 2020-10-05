PM Modi: India is working to become a global hub for Artificial Intelligence

He said, the teamwork of Artificial Intelligence with humans can do wonders for our planet. He said, many Indians are already working on AI. India has experienced that technology improves transparency and service delivery and we want India to become a global hub for AI.
He said, in the pandemic situation, we have showed how India’s digital readiness was a great help. He said, India has recently adopted National Education Policy 2020 which focuses on technology based learning and skilling as a major part of education. PM Modi said, E-courses will also be developed in various regional languages and dialects which will benefit from natural language processing to strengthen AI platforms.
The Prime Minister said, the government has launched Responsible AI for youth programmes this year in April. Under this programme, over 11,000 students from schools completed the basic course and are now building their projects.
Minister of Electronics and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Prime Minister is very passionate about transforming the lives of people. He said, technology keeps on evolving at a rapid pace but we welcome AI because it has the enormous potential to generate development, bring in further equity and delivery of services.
NITI Aayog CEO, Amitabh Kant said that India’s digitisation efforts driven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through AADHAR, GST and National Digital Health Mission have created an opportunity for Artificial Intelligence to be leveraged to increase transparency and improve governance outcomes while safeguarding personal data and privacy.
