PM Modi inaugurates three key projects in Gujarat | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Prime Minister launches the ‘Kisan Suryodaya Yojana’ for the farmers of Gujarat. He inaugurated the Paediatric Heart Hospital attached with U.N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre and a Mobile Application for tele-cardiology at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad. He also inaugurated the Ropeway at Girnar on the occasion.

To provide day-time power supply for irrigation, the Gujarat Government under Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had recently announced the ‘Kisan Suryodaya Yojana’. Under this scheme, farmers will be able to avail power supply from 5 AM to 9 PM. The state government has allocated a budget of Rs.3500 crore for installing transmission infrastructure under this scheme by 2023. 234 ‘66-Kilowatt’ transmission lines, with a total length of 3490 circuit kilometers (CKM) will be established under the project, in addition to 220 KV substations.

Dahod, Patan, Mahisagar, Panchmahal, Chhota Udepur, Kheda, Tapi, Valsad, Anand and Gir-Somnath have been included under the Scheme for 2020-21. The remaining districts will be covered in a phase-wise manner by 2022-23.

Prime Minister also inaugurated Paediatric Heart Hospital attached with the U.N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre and a Mobile Application for tele-cardiology at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad. U.N Mehta Institute will now become India’s biggest hospital for cardiology in addition to being one of the select few hospitals in the world with a world-class medical infrastructure and medical facilities.

The U.N Mehta Institute of Cardiology is undergoing expansion at the cost of Rs. 470 crores. The number of beds will increase from 450 to 1251 after the completion of the expansion project. The Institute will also become the biggest single super speciality cardiac teaching institute in the country and one of the biggest single super speciality cardiac hospitals in the world.

The building is equipped with safety precautions like earthquake proof construction, fire fighting hydrant system and fire mist system. The research centre will house India’s first Advanced Cardiac ICU on Wheels with O.T., which is equipped with ventilators, IABP, haemodialysis, ECMO etc. 14 operation centres and 7 cardiac catheterization labs will also be started at the institute.