PM Modi inaugurates Patrika Gate in Jaipur

The Iconic Gate is built by the Patrika Group of Newspapers on the Jawaharlal Nehru Marg in the Pink City.

Prime Minister Modi also released two books written by the Group Chairman on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that opening of patrika gate is an attempt to bring together the art, craft, and cultural heritage of the state and will boost tourism.

The Prime Minister said that the enlightened section of the society, and writers are like guides and teachers of society.

He emphasized that Books and authors play a major role and culture is not limited in the scope of any one language.

Prime Minister said that learning never ends and it is a continuous process.

Prime Minister Modi also said that books has an importance part in our lives. hence there should be a special place for books in every house.

Prime Minister stressed that the way India is moving along the lines of Vocal for Local and has steadily becoming self-sufficient at a fast pace.

PM Narendra Modi lauded the role of media in fighting with the COVID pandemic.

PM said that Media served people in ‘unprecedented way’ by spreading awareness on COVID-19.