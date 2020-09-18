PM Modi inaugurates Kosi Rail mega bridge and 12 railway projects in Bihar

The 1.9-kilometre long Kosi mega bridge has been completed at a total cost of 516 crore rupees. With the construction of the bridge the rail distance between Nirmali and Saraigarh would come down from the present 298 kilometres to 22 kilometres.

The project was completed during the COVID-pandemic where the migrant labour also participated. The dedication of this project will fulfil the 86-year old dream and the long wait of the people of the region. During the heavy flood and severe Indo-Nepal earthquake in 1934, the rail link was washed away and thereafter due to the meandering nature of river Kosi no attempt was made to restore this rail link for a long period.

The bridge connects the Mitihila and Kosi region. This bridge is of strategic importance along the Indo-Nepal border. It would also make it easy for long distance travel to Kolkata, Delhi and Mumbai for the people of the region.

The Prime Minister also flagged off a demu train from Supaul Railway Station on Saharsa-Adampur-Kupaha section.

Among the 12 other projects to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister are two new railway lines, five electrification projects, one electric locomotive shed and third line project between Barh and Bakhatiarpur.

The two new railway lines are the Hajipur-Ghoswar-Vaishali section as well as Islampur-Nateshar section and Karnauti- Bakhtiarpur by-pass rail line between Barh-Bakhtiarpur.

The railway electrification projects include Muzaffarpur- Sitamarhi sections, Katihar-New Jalpaiguri, Samastipur-Khagaria, Bhagalpur- Shivnarayanpur and Samastipur-Jaynagar sections.

Speaking on this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said history has been created in connectivity and prosperity of Bihar after construction of historical Kosi Rail Mahasetu. PM Modi said the bridge has connected Mitihila and Kosi region. The dedication of this project has fulfilled the 86-year old dream and the long wait of the people of the region.

The Prime minister said, Opposition is misguiding people by protesting the Agriculture reforms Bill. PM Modi said, the new bill will truly free the farmers from middlemen and all obstacles. He said that these agrarian reforms will provide new opportunities to farmers to sell their produce, which will increase their profits.

PM Modi asserted that these legislations will empower farmers in the country and will ensure that they get the benefit of modern technology. He said that various powers are engaged in confusing the farmers regarding the provisions of the new legislation.

PM Modi assured farmers that the system of MSP and government procurement will continue as before. He exhorted that these bills will additionally fortify the farmers by giving them many more options.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, the dream of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee has been fulfilled after dedication of Kosi Rail Mahasetu. Nitish Kumar thanked PM Modi for speedy construction of setu. He demanded for extension of Hajipur-Vaishali to Supaul.

