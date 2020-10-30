PM Modi inaugurates Jungle Safari project at Statue of Unity on his Gujarat visit | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

The project known as Sardar Patel Zoological Park has been completed in a record time. This state-of-art Zoological Park project is spread over 375 acre of land and built at seven different levels. It will house over 1100 birds and 100 different species of animals from across the globe.

There are many attractions for children in this Jungle Safari park including a petting zone that houses macaws, cockatoos, Persian cats, rabbits, guinea pigs, young horses, small sheep and goats, turkeys and geese.

Earlier, PM Modi dedicated Arogya Van and Arogya Kutir. Arogya Van is set up on 17 acres of land in Kevadia on the Yoga, Ayurveda and Meditation. Arogya Van has 380 species of plants and trees with rich medicinal values. Apart from natural therapy of Kerala, souvenir shops and cafeterias are also part of this Arogya Van project.

The Prime Minister will pay a rich tribute to the Iron Man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 145th birth anniversary tomorrow. He will also participate in the Ekta Parade to be held at the Statue of Unity on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas