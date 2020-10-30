PM Modi inaugurates Arogya Van at Kevadia in Gujarat | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Arogya Van has 380 species of plants and trees with rich medicinal values. Apart from Natural therapy of Kerala, souvenir shops and cafeterias are also part of this Arogya Van project.



During his visit, PM Modi will also pay a rich tribute to the Iron Man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 145th Birth Anniversary tomorrow. He will also participate in the Ekta Parade to be held at the Statue of Unity on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.



Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Ahmedabad today morning on a two-day visit to Gujarat. He was received by Governor of Gujarat Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and other senior officials at the Airport. He visited Gandhinagar and paid homage to the former Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel who passed away yesterday. He met the family members of late Keshubhai and expressed his condolences.



Prime Minister Modi also met the family members of late Mahesh Kumar and Naresh Kanodia- the artists brothers turned politicians who passed away recently. He expressed his condolences to the family members of late Mahesh and Naresh Kanodia.

