PM Modi inaugurates 107th edition of Indian Science Congress in Bengaluru

Stressing the need to transform the landscape of Indian science, technology and innovation, PM Modi said, the growth story of India depends on its success in Science and Technology sector.

Prime Minister was inaugurating the 107th Indian Science Congress (ISC) at University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru today.

PM Modi said, India must also develop a long-term roadmap to sustainable and environment-friendly transportation and energy-storage options.

He said, the energy sector has become increasingly significant for grid-management as the country expand its energy-management supply.

Prime Minister said, we must try and change all forms of waste into wealth as soon as possible. He said government is trying to ensure that by 2022, the country reduce the import of crude oil by 10 percent.

PM Modi said there are immense opportunities for start-ups that want to work in bio-fuel and ethanol production.Prime Minister said, the economical strength of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), which is a key part of the village economic eco-system, is directly linked to the technology.

He said the country has decided to let go of single-use plastic for preserving environment, water eco-system and soil.

PM Modi said, technology is the strength of the Jal Jeevan Mission and it is the responsibility of scientist to develop cheap and effective technology for the recycling of water.

He said water governance is a new frontier for the scientists. He said digital technology, e-commerce, internet banking and mobile banking services are assisting rural population significantly.

PM Modi said today, farmers are getting the required information about weather and forecast at their fingertips through many e-governance facilities.Prime Minister said, government is continuing its efforts to ensure the ease of doing science and effectively using information technology to reduce red tape.

He said today, farmers are able to sell their products directly to the market, without being at the mercy of the middleman.Mr Modi said, if the world’s largest schemes like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to Ayushman Bharat are being praised globally, it is due to technology and our dedication towards good, effective governance.

Prime Minister also launched the Indian Science Technology and Engineering facilities Map (I-STEM) Portal which is designed to be the gateway for researchers to locate specific type of facility they need for their Research and development work in India.

Union Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

The theme of ISC this year is “Science and Technology: Rural Development”.

The five-day event brings together science fraternity across the world to discuss scientific innovation and research.

Over 15,000 participants, including Nobel Laureates, Scientists, intellectuals, academicians, police makers, researchers, students and delegates from different institutions are participating in the event.

There will be 28 Plenary Sessions during the event, on areas ranging from Climate Smart Agriculture for Food Security, Crop Improvement Towards Food and Nutrition Security to Artificial Intelligence And Medical Technology.

Four Public lectures by eminent personalities like Nobel Laureate German Physicist Prof. Stefan Hell, will be organized in the Science Congress.

With a focus on rural development through science and technology, for the first time in the history of the Indian Science Congress, a Farmers Science Congress is being held.Events like, Children’s Science Congress, Women Science Congress, Former Vice Chancellors’ Science Congress, Science Communicators Meet – 2020, Mega Science Exhibition – PRIDE OF INDIA- ISC EXPO will be held during the event.

