PM Modi in West Bengal to take stock of Amphan-impact; will visit Odisha later in the day

The storm caused severe destruction of life and property in several districts of the state besides damaging standing crops.

It has claimed 72 lives so far. The West Bengal government has decided to earmark a fund of Rs. 1,000 crore for relief and restoration.

Both Prime Minister and Chief Minister will make an aerial survey at cyclone-ravaged Bashirhat and adjoining areas of Sundarbans to have a first-hand experience on devastation. Later both the leaders will take part in review meeting where aspects of relief and rehabilitation will be discussed.

The super cyclonic storm caused havoc in seven districts of the state including Kolkata.

Home Minister Amit Shah has also assured all kinds of help to the state.

A team of Home Ministry will also visit West Bengal soon to assess the extent of damages. Another four teams of NDRF are also arriving in the state for relief and restoration work.