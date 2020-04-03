PM Modi holds virtual meet with 40 sports stars: COVID-19 Updates

PM Modi urged sportspersons to spread positivity and encourage the concept of team work during this crucial period of COVID-19 pandemic. PM also asked sportspersons to promote fitness among countrymen.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, batting great Sachin Tendulkar, India captain Virat Kohli, Badminton player P. V. Sindhu and Athlete Hima Das were among other top 40 sportspersons, who joined the meeting.

PM Modi asked celebrities to spread awareness when it comes to combating the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, which has led to a global health scare.

Prime Minister Modi had recently thanked the sports fraternity for contributing to the PM-CARES fund and supporting the fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

India captain Virat Kohli, vice-captain Rohit Sharma, women’s cricket team star Mithali Raj were among the many from the sports world to lend their support to the government.