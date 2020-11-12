PM Modi holds telephonic conversation with WHO chief 

Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for WHO’s important role in facilitating a coordinated global response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He also noted the need to not lose sight of the battle against other diseases, and appreciated the importance of WHO’s support to the health systems of developing countries.

The Director General stressed the close and regular collaboration between the WHO and the Indian health authorities, and specially appreciated India’s domestic initiatives like the Ayushman Bharat scheme and India’s campaign against Tuberculosis. He said that India had an important role to play in global health issues.

The Prime Minister and the Director General had a productive discussion on the value of Traditional Medicinal Systems, especially for enhancing wellness and immunity of the global population. They agreed on the need for integrating traditional medicine solutions into modern medical practice through holistic protocols, and for careful scientific validation of time-tested traditional medicine products and practices.

The Director General stressed that the potential of traditional medicine had not been adequately appreciated until now, and said that the WHO was actively working to encourage research, training and sharing of best practices in this area.

Prime Minister appreciated these efforts, and informed the Director General about the planned celebration of Ayurveda Day in India on 13 November, under the theme of ‘Ayurveda for COVID-19’.

The Prime Minister and the Director General also discussed the ongoing global collaboration for countering the COVID-19 pandemic. In this context, the Director General strongly appreciated Prime Minister Modi’s unequivocal commitment to deploy India’s capacities as a leading manufacturer of vaccines and pharmaceuticals for the benefit of humanity.