PM Modi holds Telephonic conversation with Sri Lanka PM Mahinda Rajapaksa

Prime Minister recalled Rajapaska’s contributions to the development of Sri Lanka in his long political career, and wished him all the best for his future.

Prime Minister also conveyed his condolences at the sudden and untimely demise of Arumugan Thondaman, a prominent leader of the Indian-Origin Tamils in Sri Lanka. Prime Minister recalled the role that Thondaman had played in taking forward the development partnership between India and Sri Lanka.

The leaders discussed the health and economic impact of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic and the measures being taken in the two countries to counter them. Prime Minister Modi assured Rajapaksa that India stands ready to extend all possible support to Sri Lanka during this challenging time.