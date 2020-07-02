PM Modi holds telephonic conversation with Russian President Putin

The two leaders discussed the momentum of bilateral contacts and consultations, leading to the annual bilateral Summit to be held in India later this year.

Prime Minister conveyed his keenness to welcome President Putin in India for the bilateral Summit.

President Putin reiterated his commitment to further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries in all spheres.

Prime Minister congratulated President Putin on the success of celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Second World War, recalling the participation of an Indian contingent in the military parade held in Moscow on 24 June 2020, as a symbol of friendship between India and Russia.

The leaders also discussed the measures undertaken by the two countries to address the negative consequences of the Covid-19 global pandemic and agreed on the importance of closer India-Russia ties for jointly addressing the challenges of the post-COVID world.